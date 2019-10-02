1irstcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $19.78 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $43,296.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009463 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,185,071 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

