1,500 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,306 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110,302 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,593,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $69.23.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

