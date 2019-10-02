$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 82,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $279,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $5,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

