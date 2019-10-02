$1.52 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 217,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,137. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

