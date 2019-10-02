$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.43. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $12,823,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after buying an additional 819,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.