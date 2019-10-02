$1.33 EPS Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,912. Allegion has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,767,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,405,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after buying an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 398,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

