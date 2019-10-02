$1.18 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,347,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.