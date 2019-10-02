-$0.22 EPS Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.15). Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 784,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.95. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 376.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

