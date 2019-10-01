Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 387,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.