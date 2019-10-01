Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $5.50. Zambeef Products shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.53.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

