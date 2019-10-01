Zacks: Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sigma Labs an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Carl I. Schwartz bought 500,000 shares of Sigma Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGLB stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,722. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 2,135.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

