Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) to Hold

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVTI. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,969. The stock has a market cap of $306.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.