Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 9,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

