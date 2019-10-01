Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Sell

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:CPLG remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 167,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,322. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $584.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $33,510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

