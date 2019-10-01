Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.43. 1,144,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

