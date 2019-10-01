Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.39.

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. 1,178,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,967. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

