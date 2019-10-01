Zacks: BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

