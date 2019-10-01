Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.87. Pool reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.20. 140,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.70. Pool has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $204.97.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

