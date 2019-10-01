Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $16.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.90 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of MOH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 901,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,898,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

