Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 1,660,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.37. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

