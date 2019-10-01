Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 9,097,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.