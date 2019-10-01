Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 9,097,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

