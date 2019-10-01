Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report sales of $37.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $147.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $150.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.30 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $169.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 183,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $560.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,082 shares of company stock valued at $295,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.8% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,297,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 147,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

