Zacks: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 10x Genomics an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Bryan E. Roberts acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 517,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,800 in the last quarter.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 112,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,145. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

