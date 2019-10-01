YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $89.85 Average PT from Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock.

YY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 837,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,249. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in YY by 214.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in YY by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in YY by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

