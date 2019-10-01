Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,017. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.