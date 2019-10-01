Wouter Latour Acquires 166,667 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 447,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,319. Vaxart Inc has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 131.05% and a negative net margin of 244.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Vaxart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

