Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 2,058.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Worldpay stock remained flat at $$135.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $138.22.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

