Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $175,000 Position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.40. 21,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,265. The stock has a market cap of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.