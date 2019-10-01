Wolverine Trading LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 2,739,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,581,000 after purchasing an additional 370,781 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,293,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 172,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 119,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 130,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

