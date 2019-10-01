Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.11% of VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

YMLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. 445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

