Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Clarus by 167.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.74. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.39. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

