WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.68% of WNS worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

