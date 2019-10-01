Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.