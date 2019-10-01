Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Grows Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 141,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 322,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

