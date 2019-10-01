Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys 234 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.87. 40,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

