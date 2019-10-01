Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,682,000 after acquiring an additional 276,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,010,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,944,000 after acquiring an additional 324,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG remained flat at $$66.56 during midday trading on Monday. 1,561,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.16%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.