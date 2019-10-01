Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.01. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.