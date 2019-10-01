WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

