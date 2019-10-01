Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.06. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,241,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 721,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

