Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

