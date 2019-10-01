Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

