Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 95.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,341. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

