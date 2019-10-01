Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.94. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,346 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

