Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,360 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $844.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.80. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

