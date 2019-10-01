Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,035 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $600.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $79,857.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

