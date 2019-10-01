Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,400 Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

