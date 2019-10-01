Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 94.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,950. The stock has a market cap of $890.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

