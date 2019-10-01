Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.10 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 75,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 24,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

