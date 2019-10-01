Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.01 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 211.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Cytokinetics worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $275,625. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $667.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.63. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.