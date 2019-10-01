Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 8,282 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 154.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,945. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.